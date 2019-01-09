AMD's 3rd-gen Ryzen desktop CPUs are coming in mid-2019

To be fair, the i9-9900K is one of Intel's most powerful, and power-hungry desktop chips, and AMD's chips have yet to ship -- so it's not close to a real-world test. However, it does show that AMD means to compete head-to-head with Intel's best chips, and the lower power draw is certainly a big advantage.

Su also showed the CPU itself, and discussed how it was different from any other AMD chips you may have seen. It consists of a larger and a smaller die, with the smaller die actually containing the eight 7-nanometer cores (with 16 threads), and the larger die being the input/output module. That allowed the company to make the chip compatible with current AM4 motherboards, so to upgrade, you'll just need to swap out the chip.

Otherwise, there was no news on price, which models you'll be able to buy and the exact shipping date. However, AMD was clearly eager to get PC buyers excited about the tech and generally throw down a gauntlet to Intel.