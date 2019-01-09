AMD's Radeon VII is the first 7nm GPU for consumers

The Radeon VII features 60 compute units running at speeds up to 1.8GHz, as well as 16GB of high bandwidth memory. During her CES keynote, AMD CEO Lisa Su showed off the GPU playing Devil May Cry 5 in 4K at over 60FPS. The gameplay looked pretty fluid, and I didn't notice any slowdown. That demo appeared to be a video capture though -- we have yet to see the Radeon VII in action in real time.

The Radeon VII will be available on February 7th for $699, and as a bonus you'll get Devil May Cry 5, Resident Evil 2, and The Division 2 in the box. While it's nice to see AMD trying to push high-end gaming even more, it's still lagging behind NVIDIA, which is already bringing 4K gaming to notebooks with its new RTX mobile GPUs.