DJI built a drone remote with an HD display

The Smart Controller is available now and works with newer DJI drones, including the Mavic 2 family. There's just one obstacle: the price. At $649, it costs roughly half as much as a Mavic 2 Zoom and nearly as much as a reasonably high-end smartphone. This makes the most sense if you're an enthusiast or make a living from your aerial footage. There will be Mavic 2 bundles that could make the remote more palatable, but you might want to stick to your phone you aren't quite that dedicated.