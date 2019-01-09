Breaking down the Google Assistant news and strategy for 2019

You can't escape the Google Assistant at CES 2019. Not only did the company set up a massive booth, complete with a mini roller coaster-like train ride, but it also has a giant gumball machine parked in front of the entrance to the convention center's Central Hall. Google also announced a torrent of new Assistant features and devices, including the Lenovo Smart Clock, the Assistant Connect platform, Interpreter Mode on smart displays, flight check-in capability, punctuations in dictated replies and more. It's clear that Assistant is not just getting more useful, but it's also going to permeate even more of our lives. Director of product management for the Google Assistant Chris Turkstra joined us on stage at CES to go over the news and give us a hint of what's coming this year.