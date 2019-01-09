IKEA’s smart window blinds hit the US April 1st

US stores will carry the FYRTUR model, a set of wireless, battery-operated blackout blinds that will work with Alexa, HomeKit and Google Assistant. The blinds' battery is rechargeable and both a charger and a remote control are included with the product. A second, non-blackout version, KADRILJ, won't be available in the US.

There's still no word yet on pricing. But in Europe, the FYRTUR price ranges from €119 to €159, or approximately $137 to $208, depending on the size.