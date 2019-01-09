Instagram will let you post to multiple accounts at once

Rumors of a regram function have come and gone a number of times in recent years, but Instagram has repeatedly said it's not working on such a feature. Instagram's co-founders have said in the past that they had debated a regram function quite a bit, but former CEO Kevin Systrom told Wired in 2017 that the decision not to create one had to do with the company's focus on "authenticity" and users' connections. However, Systrom and co-founder Mike Krieger left the company last year, leading some to wonder how the platform might change once it was no longer under their watch. And while this isn't a regram function, it's a step in that direction.

Presumably, this new feature will hit Android as well, but there's no word yet on when that might happen.