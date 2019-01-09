LG's 49-inch, ultrawide monitor is a multitasker's dream

Meanwhile, for gamers, LG is showing off its latest 27- and 37.5-inch UltraGear gaming monitors, the 27GL850G and 38GL950G, respectively. They both come with QHD Nano IPS displays, a 144Hz refresh rate and compatibility with NVIDIA's adaptive sync technology, aka G-SYNC.

Unfortunately, there are no price or availability details for any of these monitors right now, but we should learn all about that later this year. For now, some close-up pictures will have to suffice.