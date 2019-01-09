LG's 49-inch, ultrawide monitor is a multitasker's dream

That rollable OLED TV from LG may have stolen the show at CES 2019, but the company's got a slew of other interesting products up its sleeve. The LG 49WL95C is a 49-inch, ultrawide monitor (32:9 aspect ratio) with a Dual QHD display (5,120 x 1,440 resolution) and two built-in 10W stereo speakers with "Rich Bass." The super wide and high-res screen also features support for HDR 10, USB Type-C and an adjustable stand that lets you swivel it, tilt it and tweak its height.
If you think it looks good in pictures, it's even better in person. I saw it at LG's CES 2019 booth and immediately day-dreamt about how fantastic it would look on my desk at home, even though my setup has always consisted of a single monitor. As expected, the screen is sharp, colors are vibrant and, most importantly, it's hard to get past all that real estate you'll have. It's going to be perfect for multitaskers.
Meanwhile, for gamers, LG is showing off its latest 27- and 37.5-inch UltraGear gaming monitors, the 27GL850G and 38GL950G, respectively. They both come with QHD Nano IPS displays, a 144Hz refresh rate and compatibility with NVIDIA's adaptive sync technology, aka G-SYNC.
Unfortunately, there are no price or availability details for any of these monitors right now, but we should learn all about that later this year. For now, some close-up pictures will have to suffice.