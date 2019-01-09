Oculus Rift can stream live VR to Facebook

You can bring more people into the virtual world, for that matter. Oculus now offers a Public Homes beta that lets anyone ask to join your VR social space. You can find spaces that line up with your interests and, potentially, make a few online friends. Not surprisingly, there are tight safety controls to let you mute visitors, report abuse and otherwise keep guests honest.

Both features are live now for people who've opted into the Public Test Channel, but they should be available to everyone later in January.