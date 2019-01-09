Paying for EV charging could soon be as simple as plugging in your car

The number of EV charging stations across America is increasing, thus paving the way for wider adoption of electric vehicles. But a lot of the infrastructure surrounding charging has remained complicated and time-consuming. Charging points typically require downloading an individual app -- or in some cases, making a phone call to a customer rep -- before you can start juicing up. It's a faff. Now, though, Electrify America is working on a program that will let you pay for electric vehicle charging simply by plugging in your vehicle.
In partnership with Hubject, Electrify America plans to roll out 'Plug&Charge' functionality to more than 2,000 public fast charging stations by the end of the year. Providing your EV meets ISO 15118 functionality standards (which increasing numbers of new models do), using one of Electrify America's charging points will leverage vehicle to grid (V2G) communications, enabling the vehicle to automatically authenticate and authorize a charging session using secure digital communication. No RFID tags, credit cards or mobile apps required. It's a game-changing technology that'll make owning and operating an EV just that bit smoother.