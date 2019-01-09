Ubisoft joins Epic's game store

More Ubisoft games are coming throughout 2019, the two companies said.

This won't matter much if you aren't a big Division or Ubisoft fan, or if you've already committed to buying copies elsewhere. However, this is clearly a shot across Steam's bow. Developers have been unhappy with Valve's relatively large 30 percent cut for Steam game sales, and even changes to please big publishers might not be enough. A strong-selling game on Steam still gives Valve 20 percent of the revenue -- Epic asks for a more modest 12 percent. This might put pressure on Valve to further lower its take knowing that Ubisoft and other publishers could simply jump ship.