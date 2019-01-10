Elon Musk shows off the first SpaceX Starship test vehicle

Starship test flight rocket just finished assembly at the @SpaceX Texas launch site. This is an actual picture, not a rendering. pic.twitter.com/k1HkueoXaz — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 11, 2019

As you can see, the actual spacecraft has a lot more texture than the smooth computer render the SpaceX chief teased a few days ago. That's because this is the suborbital version designed for vertical take-off and landing tests -- Musk said the orbital version will be taller and have thicker skins that won't wrinkle. It'll likely take some time before we see that bigger, smoother Starship, though. For now, we'll keep an eye out for the suborbital version's first test flight, which could take place in as soon as one to two months.