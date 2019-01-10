Google Translate will help Wikipedia fill its non-English websites

The Foundation says volunteer Wikipedia editors have been asking for Google Translate integration for a long time now. According to VentureBeat, this move is an expansion of an earlier partnership, wherein Google promised to help Wikipedia make its English posts more accessible in Indonesia. Mountain View also donated to the Wikimedia in the past.

In addition to providing more accurate translations, Google Translate adds support for 15 more languages, including Hausa, Kurdish (Kurmanji), Yoruba and Zulu. All the translations it generates will be published under a free license and can be integrated back into Wikipedia. The Foundation also says that it won't be sharing data with the tech giant and that it won't be getting data from the company either.