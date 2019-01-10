Ressence's $48,800 connected mechanical watch arrives in April

The production model is largely similar to the prototype from 2018, with a 45mm titanium case, a choice of fabric or leather for the strap and dials in either anthracite (read: black) or gray. Don't take it swimming -- it's only splash-resistant.

There's only one major concern. As you might have surmised from the case materials and movement, this is very much a luxury watch that just happens to employ a few digital features. You'll have to spend $48,800 to put a Type 2 on your wrist when it launches in April, which makes the Apple Watch Hermès and Montblanc Summit 2 seem like absolute bargains. Consider this, though: Ressence might be paving the way for other, more affordable mechanical watches that use modern tech to eliminate ages-old hassles.