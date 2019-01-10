Samsung looks set to unveil foldable phone and Galaxy S10 next month

Samsung has traditionally launched its new Galaxy S phones at Barcelona's Mobile World Congress. This year, though, it appears it's breaking with tradition. Wall Street Journal reports that the company will be showing off its 10th anniversary flagship phone line up and its much-anticipated foldable phone at events in San Francisco and London on February 20th. Initial reports suggested we'd have to wait until March to see the foldable, rumored to be called the "Galaxy F".
This means we'll find out sooner rather than later whether it'll come with the eye-watering price tag of $1,770 some outlets have suggested, and whether the 5G-enabled S10 might be a more affordable alternative. Details of the S10 leaked early this year, hinting at a hole-punch display, tiny bezels and multiple cameras. The company has been lauding its foldable for a long time, and the S10 represents the first major redesign of the Galaxy S line since the S8 in 2017, so it'll be a big day for Samsung.