Image credit: Chris Velazco/Engadget
T-Mobile starts verifying callers to fight spam

It only works with one phone right now.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago in Mobile
Chris Velazco/Engadget

More US carriers are taking steps to prevent junk calls from reaching your phone. T-Mobile has launched a Caller Verified system that uses new standards (SHAKEN and STIR) to fight caller ID spoofing and ensure the number you see is real. Ideally, this makes it harder for ad spammers and tech support scammers to dodge screening efforts and blacklist apps.

The feature is free and automatic, but there's a catch: right now, you need an updated Galaxy Note 9 for this to work. More smartphones will support Caller Verified in 2019, though, so you probably won't have to switch devices just to avoid yet another robotic conversation with Rachel from Cardholder Services.

