VLC reaches three billion downloads, will soon add AirPlay

In a celebratory mood, company representatives said that VLC would be working to bring AirPlay to its platform in the future. The report quotes developer Jean-Baptiste Kempf, who thinks the ability — which would let Android users beam videos to Apple TVs — could arrive next months. Other projects the team are working on include a VR mode for watching 2D content on VR headsets and a better media library. While it'll never attempt to complete with Plex, Kempf hopes VLC can be a better alternative for iTunes.