Sara Dietschy, a bona fide social media influencer, sits down to talk about video gadgets. We take apart the vlogger duopoly of Canon and Sony and each camera's pros and cons. Then we talk about some new options in the mirrorless space, like the Panasonic S1R and the Nikon Z6 and Z7. But what about video editing? Sara breaks down her production process and, in a stunning twist, advocates for editing on desktops rather than laptops.