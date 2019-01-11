CES 2019 recap: it's a wrap!

If you like weird products, the tail end of CES is the best part. After the usual TVs, gaming products and fitness devices, the final day of CES 2019 gave us waffle-toting robots and exoskeletons. Samsung unveiled its Bot Care butler-style robot, along with the Bot Air, an air purifier on wheels. We also saw it GEMS H exoskeleton suit that will help you walk faster and correct your posture. Finally, one of the best things this year was not a gadget at all. The Impossible Burger 2.0 looks, smells and tastes like real beef but is made from 100 percent plant proteins. Since it both helps the planet and does an incredible slider imitation, it was our Best of CES Awards overall winner.