A look inside Dolby Vision and Atmos at CES

It's hard to believe, but we've only been talking about Dolby's Vision and Atmos tech for a few years. Now they're not only inside most of the TV and home theater devices we discuss, but also connect experiences across game consoles, headphones and even laptops. We took a quick trip to the company's CES booth to see how it's grown in the last year and where it might be going. Innovative uses of its HDR technology in Alfonso Cuaron's Roma and spatial audio applied to gaming experiences like Tomb Raider provide a pretty good hint.