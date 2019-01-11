Final Fantasy X, X-2 and XII come to the Switch this April

If you've wrapped up Octopath Traveler and are patiently waiting for Dragon Quest XI to reach the Switch, good news: Square Enix has a bunch of classic JRPGs heading to Nintendo's portable-console hybrid. The remastered versions of Final Fantasy X and X-2, which came to the PlayStation 3 and Vita in 2013, will be available for Switch owners on April 16th. They'll be joined by Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age, which was remastered for the PlayStation 4 in 2017, on April 30th. All three are hefty role-playing games that should keep you busy for weeks, if not months.