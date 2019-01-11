The ‘Minecraft’ movie will now be directed by Peter Sollett

Sollett directed 2002's Raising Victor Vargas and 2008's Nick and Norah's Infinite Playlist. He's also received acclaim for his work on the short film Five Feet High and Rising. Minecraft's original developer Mojang is reportedly still on board to produce.

Warner Bros. scored the rights to the Minecraft movie back in 2014, and the question is now whether Minecraft can still pull in the viewers it could have a few years ago. It's unclear when the film might be released at this point, but with a director now in the saddle again, maybe it can get back on track.