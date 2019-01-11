The New York Times expands its briefing series on Alexa

On Fridays, you can test your knowledge of recent events with the publication's news quiz. Meanwhile, to kick off the NYT's latest audio offerings, this Sunday's print paper will include Alexa prompts, such as to hear book recommendations, roundups of the latest pop music and dispatches from the reporter who's visiting every destination on this year's 52 Places To Go list. The paper will regularly update those features.

The Alexa experiment seems to be part of the NYT's broader push into multimedia. A half-hour documentary show called The Weekly is in the works, and is set to debut on FX and Hulu sometime this year.