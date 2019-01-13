Canada adopts strict rules for drone flights

Some of the rules will sound familiar to those south of the Canadian border. You'll have to fly under 400 feet and within line of sight, and you can't fly close to airports, events or emergency situations unless you have a special certificate or belong to an emergency unit. You'll have to be at least 16 if you want to fly near controlled airspace.

The new rules take effect June 1st, and they'll carry stiff fines. Individuals can pay up to $3,000 for violations, and businesses can pay up to $15,000.

This could have serious ramifications for film crews, news outlets and others who want to fly in the country. It's not shocking that the country might enforce tight rules, though. Canada has had its share of drone scares, including a collision (thankfully minor) at an airport in October of 2017. Combine that with recent incidents in the UK and Canadian rulemakers are clearly concerned about the potential for misuse, regardless of what their southern neighbors think.