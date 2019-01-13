YouTube searches for 'RBG' led to slew of bogus conspiracy videos

The site addressed the skewed results shortly after the Post got in touch, promoting more authentic videos. There were still conspiracy videos in the mix as of this writing, however. In a statement to the newspaper, YouTube's Farshad Shadloo acknowledged that "there's more to do" in curbing false videos.

The internet giant has implemented a number of measures to combat false videos, including fact checking textboxes to counter some falsehoods. However, the "RBG" incident highlights the limitations of its current approach. It still relies on search algorithms that present results based primarily on relevance, not accuracy, and it doesn't offer fact checks for a wide range of subjects, including developing news. Although it's unlikely that many people will be sucked into a conspiracy black hole, this makes life difficult for both vulnerable people and those simply looking for trustworthy videos.