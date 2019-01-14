‘10 Cloverfield Lane’ director joins ‘Uncharted’ movie

The Uncharted film has been in the works for quite some time, and it was at one point supposed to be released in June of 2016. That obviously didn't happen and the project has been very stop and go between director and writer changes as well as sluggish development. But maybe a new director can finally push the movie forward. Production is still up in the air, but, according to Variety, the hope is to get it going before the end of the year.