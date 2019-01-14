Hulu beats Netflix with its own Fyre Festival documentary debut

Both Hulu and Netflix have been working on documentaries about the disastrous Fyre Festival, and Hulu has now released its version just a few days ahead of Netflix. Fyre Fraud, as its name suggests, gives a look into how those behind Fyre Festival defrauded investors as well as attendees. And the film shows how the event turned out to be an utter fiasco lacking the luxurious food, accommodations and performances initially promised.
Hulu is calling Fyre Fraud a "true crime comedy," and the film features interviews with ticket-holders, whistleblowers and festival co-founder Billy McFarland who has since been convicted of fraud and sentenced to six years in prison. "Billy McFarland offers us a window into the mind of a con artist, the insidious charm of the fraudster and how they can capture our imaginations, our investment and our votes in the age of Trump," Fyre Fraud directors Jenner Furst and Julia Willoughby Nason said in a statement. "McFarland's staggering ambition metastasized in a petri dish of latestage capitalism, corporate greed and predatory branding, all weaponized by our fear of missing out."
Fyre Fraud is streaming on Hulu now and you can check out the trailer above. Netflix's Fyre drops January 18th.