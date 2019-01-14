Infiniti QX Inspiration Concept EV makes a delayed Auto Show debut

There is one, small catch however -- even concept cars are usually running when they're announced, and due to an undisclosed technical issue, the Inspiration Concept could not answer the bell this morning. As Autoblog reported, designers were forced to say "It's here, but you can't see it" while showing clips on screen as the car sat backstage.

The car did eventually get onto Infiniti's stand -- although it's unclear whether that was under its own power, I saw workers dragging a covered car either into or out of the booth just before -- to show off its pillar-to-pillar widescreen displays, suicide doors and cockpit that retracts into the floor when autonomous driving is enabled.

This is supposed to set a 'direct precedent' for Infiniti's first electric car, so while we're assuming the marble console won't make it, under-floor battery cells, electric all-wheel-drive and an "aesthetic defined by straight lines, clean surfaces and concise graphics" could go on to the next stage.