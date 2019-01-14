Sling TV debuts free streaming option on Roku

Sling TV is trying a new way to reach potential users with a free option of its streaming platform. Through a "browse as guest" option, newcomers to Sling will be able to check out episodes from some shows (including Billions, Shameless and Ray Donovan) at no cost, though it seems only one episode is available for each of those series. You can also subscribe to standalone channels, such as Showtime, without having to pony up for a Sling package. Sling is rolling the feature out on Roku starting today, and plans to bring it to more devices in the future.
Meanwhile, users on Roku, Android TV and Amazon will notice the search page looks a bit different. A popular searches section highlights top queries each day, and your own search results will fall into a few categories: top results, movies, shows and channels. Sling plans to update its search features on other devices down the line.
Another update targeted towards binge-watchers should keep your viewing marathons rolling along with ease. Much like on certain other streaming platforms, if there's another episode available of the show you're watching (whether on-demand or on your cloud DVR), it will start automatically within 10 seconds of you finishing the current episode.