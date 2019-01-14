Sling TV debuts free streaming option on Roku

Meanwhile, users on Roku, Android TV and Amazon will notice the search page looks a bit different. A popular searches section highlights top queries each day, and your own search results will fall into a few categories: top results, movies, shows and channels. Sling plans to update its search features on other devices down the line.

Another update targeted towards binge-watchers should keep your viewing marathons rolling along with ease. Much like on certain other streaming platforms, if there's another episode available of the show you're watching (whether on-demand or on your cloud DVR), it will start automatically within 10 seconds of you finishing the current episode.