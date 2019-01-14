VW will build its US electric cars in Tennessee

The brand's very first EV-only factory is already under construction in Zwickau, Germany, with production due toward the end of 2019. Its next plants are coming to the Chinese cities of Anting and Foshan in 2020. The American facility, meanwhile, will get underway at the same time as additional German plants in Emden and Hanover.

The announcement is clearly focused on portraying VW as US-friendly, but it is good news for EV adoption in the country. If the automaker is going to keep prices down and make its EVs more accessible, that means bringing large-scale production closer to customers just like its domestic rivals.