Amazon's base Fire TV Stick now comes with its new Alexa remote

The starter Fire TV Stick also has a unique distinction: it's the first Amazon media hub to ship with IMDb's no-charge Freedive movie service pre-loaded. Given the cost of the device itself, it's a natural fit.

The company also wants to sweeten the pot for existing owners looking to upgrade. It's cutting the price of the stand-alone Alexa Voice Remote in half (to $15) "while supplies last." You probably won't be in a rush to get a new remote if yours is working well, especially since it only supports relatively recent Fire TV devices like newer Sticks, the Fire TV Cube and the pendant Fire TV. Think of it more as a lure for people who either insist on the new features or are certain they'll lose the bundled remote before long.