LG sale slashes OLED TV prices by up to $1,000

It's that special time of year for TV makers -- that is, the desperate scramble to sell TVs to Super Bowl viewers looking for an upgrade. And LG is determined to capitalize on that football fandom. The company has launched a sale that cuts the prices on its B8 series OLED TVs from now through February 2nd. The 55-inch model is now down to $1,500, a sharp $800 drop versus the original $2,300 sticker price. And if you crave a bigger picture, the 65-inch version is down a full $1,000 to $2,300. Neither is exactly cheap, but they're far more alluring if you've been waiting for an excuse to indulge in OLED's high contrast ratios and fast response times.