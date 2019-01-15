Michael Kors' Sofie 2.0 smartwatch is about more than just fashion

The company hasn't detailed pricing, but it does plan to deliver Sofie 2.0 in the summer in silver, gold, pink and pink/silver hybrid shades. You might want to think carefully about getting one, though. Michael Kors' new wearable will ship with the old Snapdragon Wear 2100 inside rather than the 3100. You'll miss out on the enhanced ambient mode and potential battery life gains of the newer technology. And while the activity additions will be useful, this probably isn't a smartwatch you want to wear to the gym -- not if you're still expecting it to look good at a social function.