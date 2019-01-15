Nike's Adapt BB is an app-controlled, self-lacing basketball shoe

With the companion Adapt mobile application, players are able to input different fit settings over the course of a game, as well as change the LED colors on the sneakers. The other benefit to having wireless connectivity in the Adapt BB is that it will support firmware updates, which means it is expected to get extra features and improvements down the road. For instance, Nike says it's working on a way to give NBA players different tightness settings for warm-ups, and they'll be able to opt-in to these updates to get them as they become available.

The goal with those customization options, Nike says, is to sharpen the precision fit of the Adapt BB for athletes, along with giving them access to more "digital services" over time. A good example of this is Save Your Fit, which will let players use the app to lock in their preferred settings for the power laces. And if that doesn't workout for them, then they can always adjust their power laces at their own discretion via manual touch. It's good to have alternatives.

Of course, the Adapt BB wouldn't have been possible without the HyperAdapt 1.0 from 2016. That shoe was more of a multipurpose model, but it showed Nike was capable of making a self-lacing shoe for consumers -- not just a limited-edition Back to the Future Air Mag that sells for upward of $65,000. Better yet, with the Adapt BB, Nike was also able to bring the price down to $350, which is much easier to swallow than the $720 that the HyperAdapt 1.0 cost when they launched two years ago.

Nike says Adapt for basketball is just the start, as it plans to bring the technology to more sports in the near future (watch out, Puma). For now, if you want to get a pair for yourself, the Adapt BBs are set to arrive at the beginning of February.