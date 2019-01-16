GoPro improves Fusion VR camera resolution via software update

The firmware also supports time lapses in this mode, and there's now RAW photo support for both time lapses and night modes when the intervals are set to 5 seconds or longer. Corresponding updates to the Fusion Studio software on your PC should also deliver improved image quality, easier importing and better hooks into Adobe's 2019 versions of Premiere and After Effects.

Besides serving as a treat for Fusion owners, the beta sends a message: GoPro is still committed to its VR video camera. That isn't completely surprising when company chief Nick Woodman casually confirmed a Fusion 2 camera during a press party at CES, but the firmware serves as tangible proof -- it's not just dabbling in 360-degree content.