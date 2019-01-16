Netflix sets international release for George R. R. Martin's 'Nightflyers'

Netflix, a co-producer on the series, will be hoping people ignore the bad reviews and stream away. After all, the Netflix bump (which can see someone else's forgotten show go viral upon reaching the streaming platform) is an all too real phenomenon. And unlike SyFy -- which tried its best to please bingers by rushing out all ten Nightflyers episodes in the span of weeks -- Netflix can just dump the entire series online in one go.

Who cares if it's just another generic, space-set paranoid thriller, it'll plug that sci-fi hole until Stranger Things and Black Mirror return.