Sprint lets you chat with customer service reps through iMessage

When you visit the Contact Us page on Sprint's website, or look up the company on Safari, Search, Apple Maps or Siri, you can connect with an agent by tapping on the Messages icon. If you have the My Sprint Mobile app installed, Business Chat can tap into it to help authenticate your account. One of the advantages of Business Chat, beyond having to keep a browser tab open for your conversation or stay on the phone, is that you can continue speaking to reps at a later time if it's more convenient for you.

Business Chat is still in beta, and you can use it on devices running iOS 11.3 or higher. Sprint joins a number of companies that support it, including T-Mobile, DirectTV Now, Dish, Vodafone, Wells Fargo, West Elm and Salesforce.