Tinder test lets you share Spotify clips with matches

According to screenshots of the test feature, users will share tunes by tapping a green music icon located next to the text bar when messaging someone. Tap it and you'll be able to search for and select a song to send to your match. Before you assume Tinder will let you send your crush a mixtape right in the app, you might want to pump the brakes a bit. The feature only lets you share 30-second clips rather than full songs.

Tinder hasn't offered any details regarding the availability of the feature going forward, though it is expected that it will eventually leave the testing stage and be publicly available to users. Tinder has added a number of integrations to its platform in the last couple of years, including stickers from Bitmoji and GIFs from Giphy.