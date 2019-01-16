'Westworld Mobile' game pulled following Bethesda lawsuit

The two sides had previously claimed there was an "amicable" end to the lawsuit. On the surface, though, it appears that Bethesda ultimately held all the cards in this situation. Behaviour wasn't just another developer hopping on a popular trend, as you often see in the mobile gaming world -- it built Fallout Shelter, and Bethesda accused it of simply recycling material to develop Westworld. Whether or not the claims are true, Behaviour faced an uphill (and potentially costly) legal battle to defend its title.