Ford is developing a fully electric F-series pickup truck

It wouldn't come as a surprise if Ford is also making a pure electric version of the F-150, though, seeing as it is one of the most recognizable and best-selling American vehicles. The iconic pickup accounts for around a third of the automaker's sales in the US and has a long history behind it, dating back to 1975. It's the perfect model for this project, which feels like a natural development following Ford's investments in the EV market.

By developing an electric pickup, Ford is hoping that it'll be able to keep up with rivals that are also creating their own. A startup called Rivian unveiled its own take on the category in 2018, and even the vastly more popular Tesla is planning to conjure up an electric pickup truck of its own within the next few years.