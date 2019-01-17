Swiss watchmaker's latest jab at the Apple Watch has no hands

If you want to adjust the time, you have to pull out the crown to see indicators guiding the way. That's a pain, but at least the chimes are supposed to be powerful. H. Moser hollowed out the middle to create a resonance chamber and produce a powerful, "pure" sound.

But... why? According to H. Moser, it's an attempt to go back to the roots of watchmaking. This brings the watch to its "rightful place" as a timekeeper rather than a "time-wasting 'smart' device displaying notifications," the company said. If it wasn't already clear, the firm isn't too fond of smartwatches and their focus on convenience over tradition and opulence (shh, no one tell Montblanc).

Yes, this is a real product, and Wired noted that H. Moser already sold the first example. It's already planning to make more. You won't likely get one even if you're well off, though. The combination of a platinum case, the unique construction and the intricacy of the tourbillon put its price at a staggering $350,000. There are clearly far less expensive (not to mention more practical) ways to thumb your nose at modern technology. For that matter, it makes the technology in question look like a bargain -- you could buy 280 examples of the Apple Watch Series 4 Hermès with that kind of money.