Microsoft might surprise us with HoloLens 2 next month

Microsoft has hinted it could reveal the long-awaited HoloLens 2 next month. It sent out invites to a press event taking place on February 24th, which CEO Satya Nadella, CVP Julia White and technical fellow Alex Kipman will host. Given the names involved, it seems Microsoft has something significant up its sleeve. Kipman is the creator of HoloLens, so his presence suggests Microsoft will have at least some news on the latest version of its mixed reality headset.