Wirecutter's best deals: TorGuard VPN service is half-off

Street price: $100; deal price: $75

The Kingston HyperX Cloud Alpha is back down to $75 from a typical street price of $100, a somewhat regular but still notable drop for this recommended headset. This is still the lowest price we've seen for this wired option, the pending top pick in our guide to the best gaming headsets and the reigning top pick in our PS4 headset guide.

The Kingston HyperX Cloud Alpha is the top pick in our guide to the best PS4 headset. Dennis Burger wrote, "Of all the wired headsets we tested, the Kingston HyperX Cloud Alpha is one of the few that delivered a truly satisfying sound experience when plugged into the PS4's controller—neither too quiet nor too thin-sounding. In this respect it even outshines the original HyperX Cloud, our current top-pick headset for PC gamers, when connected to a PS4. In nearly every way, everything we love about the original Cloud holds true with the Alpha: Its construction is top-notch, its sound isolation is great, and in terms of durability it has few peers."

Street price: $20; deal price: $16 w/ clipped on-page coupon

Clip the on-page coupon to drop the price of this diminutive wall charger down to $16 in the white color. If you prefer the black color, it's available for just a few dollars more at $18 with coupon. Though it lacks a second port, the PA-Y18 charges just as fast as other options out there in a smaller package with fold-up prongs. While this isn't the lowest price we've seen for it, it's a solid discount if you need an easily pocketable fast charger.

The Aukey 18W USB-C Power Delivery Wall Charger PA-Y18 is the smaller pick just for your phone in our guide to the best wired fast chargers. Nick Guy and Sarah Witman wrote, "Aukey's 18 W Power Delivery Wall Charger PA-Y18 is the model to choose if you're only interested in charging a single device at top speeds and want the smallest device with which to do so. It charges as fast as any other USB-C charger, but the big difference is that it's small enough to fit in the smallest pockets on a laptop bag or purse."

Street price: $75; deal price: $50

The Huion 1060Plus is down to $50 shipped via Newegg Flash. This is a new low by nearly $10 for this drawing tablet, which has recently seen sale pricing around $66 from Amazon with a clipped on-page coupon, so it's unlikely we'll see this option cheaper anytime soon. This deal ends next Wednesday, 1/23 or when supplies run out.

The Huion 1060Plus is the larger, cheaper pick in our guide to the best drawing tablets for beginners. Melanie Pinola and Justin Krajeski wrote, "If you need more drawing space because you prefer making large strokes on paper, or if you work full-screen on a monitor (or monitors) larger than 20 inches, the Huion 1060Plus is the best large tablet you can get for less than $100. It has a 10-by-6.25-inch active drawing area, a comfortable pen, and 12 customizable tablet shortcut keys. But Huion's driver software doesn't compare with Wacom's, the 1060Plus isn't as customizable as the Intuos tablets, and we found that—despite this model's 8,192 levels of pressure sensitivity—the slicker tablet surface gave us less control over line weight and opacity when drawing. Even so, the Huion is more than $100 cheaper than Wacom's larger tablets."

Street price: $60; deal price: $30 w/ code LIFETIME

Use code LIFETIME at checkout to drop the price of TorGuard VPN by 50%. This code works for all time periods, so the yearly service, typically $60, is $30. Six months, usually $30, is $15, and shorter periods are also available for the discount. While we see this half-off promo somewhat regularly, it's an excellent value and we've yet to see this service cheaper. If you're a tech-savvy user that isn't into iOS, this option may work well for you.

TorGuard is the budget pick in our guide to the best VPN service. Mark Smirniotis wrote, "If you need a more affordable VPN than our top pick and don't have an Apple device—or if you need ChromeOS support—we recommend TorGuard. Its apps aren't as simple or user-friendly, but TorGuard is a good option for more tech-savvy people or those willing to spend a little more time fiddling with an app. TorGuard's CEO has built trust by talking with media outlets (including us) and detailing the company's commitment to a service built around a lack of activity logs. Though the apps aren't as easy to use as our top pick, the connections were the fastest of any we tested and the company has more than twice as many server locations."

