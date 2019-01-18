IKEA will start selling its Sonos-powered smart speakers in August

You'll be able to link the Symfonisk speakers with other Sonos devices, as well as IKEA's Home Smart lights and switches. There are no firm details on pricing or design as yet -- Sonos told Engadget it "will have more specifics to share on the outputs of our collaboration in the coming months." That said, IKEA has previously revealed a wall-mounted speaker prototype, and an announcement video hints that the speakers could be hidden within furniture.

We won't have to wait too long until we see what IKEA and Sonos are cooking up, but they clearly have high hopes for the partnership. Sonos suggested in its latest earnings report the speakers could bring "millions of new households" into its ecosystem.