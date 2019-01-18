Lightning's $13,000 electric motorbike boasts a top speed of 150mph

Lightning Motorcycles, maker of the land speed record-breaking LS-218, has announced its first mass-market electric motorbike. Starting at $12,998, the "Lightning Strike" will be capable of a 150-mile range, 150 mph top speed (that's faster than the $30,000 Harley Davidson LiveWire) and fast-charging in 35 minutes, boasts the company. The Strike is slated for March, which is also when we'll learn about its full range of specs and (we assume) what it looks like. For now, Lightning is only offering the teaser above.