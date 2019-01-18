Show More Results

Image credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
NBA refs will return to Twitter to answer fans' questions

The #RefWatchParty events will happen throughout the rest of the season.
Mallory Locklear, @mallorylocklear
1h ago in Internet
Last year during the NBA finals, some of the league's refs took to Twitter in order to discuss calls made during a game and answer fans' questions. Feedback was positive, ESPN reports. Positive enough for the NBA and the National Basketball Referees Association to decide to do it again this season but during even more games. For the first two #RefWatchParty events this season, referees will engage with fans when the Golden State Warriors take on the Los Angeles Lakers on the 21st and during the San Antonio Spurs and Philadelphia 76ers game on the 23rd.

The referees union and the NBA are planning to offer these real-time Twitter discussions throughout the rest of the season, including during some playoff games, according to ESPN. And the refs participating will have access to the NBA's replay center while they tweet.

If you want to participate, you can tweet at the @OfficialNBARefs account or by using the #RefWatchParty tag.

