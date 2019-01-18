Nissan concept van includes an all-electric carpentry shop

You'll also find a built-in touchscreen computer in the load area, LED lighting and a combination of space-saving storage and swivel chairs that should give you freedom to move.

The van is ultimately a marketing tool for the "versatility" of Nissan's commercial vehicles. However, the Energy Roam is more than just a flight of fancy -- it'll be available in Europe in spring 2019. It won't be surprising if you see many people using these more eco-savvy power packs for remote tasks. Moreover, it's good news for the environment. Instead of simply chucking out EV batteries once they lose too much capacity, Nissan is giving them a second life.