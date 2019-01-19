ActionDash brings 'digital well being' tracking to more Android phones

Besides working on Android devices running software going back to Lollipop (version 5.0 released in 2014), it also has features that Google's app doesn't support yet. It adds some visualizations to the tracked data, and provides a daily summary of usage so you can see just how addictive Instagram is. While actually using the data to adjust your behavior is a decision you'll have to make on your own, awareness of time spent is an important first step.

Introducing ActionDash! A device usage visualizer that takes the Digital Wellbeing app as a starting point, brings it to all Android devices, and greatly enhances it with deeper insights & customizations!

Info: https://t.co/Od8okIkUzx

Install: https://t.co/uckeyDTQ0X pic.twitter.com/2soGH5d11q — Chris Lacy (@chrismlacy) January 18, 2019

Of course, with the level of information it gathers and the specific data being tracked, privacy is an obvious issue. According to developer Chris Lacy, ActionDash never sends it data off of the device to his company or to any third parties, unless the user specifically chooses to upload backups on services like Google Drive, Dropbox or an SD card.

You can install ActionDash for free now from the Play Store, however certain features, like support for backups, a dark theme and "full" usage history costs $7.