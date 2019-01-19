iPhone SE goes back on sale as a $249 clearance item

As the age implies. You're effectively getting a shrunken iPhone 6s, including the A9 processor and 12-megapixel rear camera. It can still run the latest version of iOS, though, and that price could make it worthwhile if you're determined to replace a dying phone or want a just-in-case backup device.

It's not certain why Apple is only now bringing the iPhone SE back for clearance sales. It won't mind selling more iPhones, though. The company recently warned that it will miss holiday season financial estimates after iPhone sales in China and other areas fell short of expectations, and this could help shore up numbers (albeit in a modest way) as 2019 gets started.