GoFundMe launches campaign for government workers hit by shutdown

The executive stressed that this was "not about politics." It was a matter of "lending a helping hand" to people who need it, he said. The funds are going to the public Direct Impact Fund charity.

Whatever the motivations, it's uncommon for GoFundMe to wade into situations like this. The company tends to stay out politics entirely unless a campaign violates policies. At the same time, it's a reflection of how much charity has changed with the advent of online crowdfunding. Those sites are quickly becoming the first destination for people looking to help, and GoFundMe is clearly aware of that trend.