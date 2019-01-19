Showtime offers a peek at Desus and Mero's talk show

How will podcasters Desus and Mero handle a late-night talk show on Showtime? You now have a slightly better idea. Showtime has posted a teaser for Desus & Mero that has the duo shopping for set decorations ahead of their February 21st premiere. It's very much in the spirit of their earlier work, with the rapid-fire riffing and irreverence you'd hope for -- this isn't going to be some quiet, restrained discussion of the day's affairs.